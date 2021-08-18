ADVERTISEMENT

COVER Webinar: The role of protection in supporting your clients' financial wellbeing

In association with Aegon

COVER
clock 18 August 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Webinar: The role of protection in supporting your clients' financial wellbeing

Registrations are now open for COVER's latest webinar on 28 September, which will examine how protection is able to help financial wellbeing and security.

If the past 18 months have taught us anything, it's that life is unpredictable. But one thing that has remained constant is our need for financial security and peace of mind, so we can live an enjoyable and meaningful life — both now and in the future.

As people reassess their lives in a post-pandemic world, advisers can play a key role in helping to improve their clients' overall financial wellbeing - giving them confidence in their financial decisions so they can sleep better at night.

Register your place now

Aegon has recently conducted extensive research with more than 10,000 people across the UK, to create its Financial Wellbeing Index - providing a panoramic view of the UK's financial health, the drivers, and roadblocks to financial wellbeing. Aegon is the first founding partner of the Initiative for Financial Wellbeing (IFW).

Join Aegon's marketing director, Andy Manson, and Cover editor, John Brazier, as they discuss why advisers should consider their clients' financial wellbeing, how it can lead to improved client outcomes, and the impact of protecting clients against the unexpected, with Tom Morris, co-founder of the IFW and Dr Nikki Ramskill, also known as The Female Money Doctor - a GP and money coach.

The webinar will begin at 14:00 on 28 September and is free to join. Register here.

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Underwriting

Spotlight: Abnormal Heart Rhythms
Underwriting

Spotlight: Abnormal Heart Rhythms

'Abnormality may be due to an inherited condition such as Long QT or Brugada syndrome'

John Downes
clock 30 July 2021 • 6 min read
UnderwriteMe taps Simon Jacobs as director of business development
Underwriting

UnderwriteMe taps Simon Jacobs as director of business development

Newly-created role

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT