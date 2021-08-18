COVER Webinar: The role of protection in supporting your clients' financial wellbeing

If the past 18 months have taught us anything, it's that life is unpredictable. But one thing that has remained constant is our need for financial security and peace of mind, so we can live an enjoyable and meaningful life — both now and in the future.

As people reassess their lives in a post-pandemic world, advisers can play a key role in helping to improve their clients' overall financial wellbeing - giving them confidence in their financial decisions so they can sleep better at night.

Aegon has recently conducted extensive research with more than 10,000 people across the UK, to create its Financial Wellbeing Index - providing a panoramic view of the UK's financial health, the drivers, and roadblocks to financial wellbeing. Aegon is the first founding partner of the Initiative for Financial Wellbeing (IFW).

Join Aegon's marketing director, Andy Manson, and Cover editor, John Brazier, as they discuss why advisers should consider their clients' financial wellbeing, how it can lead to improved client outcomes, and the impact of protecting clients against the unexpected, with Tom Morris, co-founder of the IFW and Dr Nikki Ramskill, also known as The Female Money Doctor - a GP and money coach.

The webinar will begin at 14:00 on 28 September and is free to join. Register here.