Partner Insight: The Importance of Inclusive Health Benefits at Pivotal Moments

In today's competitive market, attracting and retaining top talent demands more than traditional benefits. It requires a commitment to holistic employee well-being, including supporting employees in the moments that matter most, like starting a family. Investing in employee well-being, particularly during critical life moments is a strategic imperative for driving engagement, innovation, and sustainable growth.

As more companies recognise the value of supporting employees' whole health journeys, employers can differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace by offering comprehensive, inclusive programs. We sat down with CEOs Wendy Sherry of Cigna Global Health Benefits and Tammy Sun of Carrot Fertility to discuss how a people-centric approach, particularly one that recognises the unique needs of women, translates to a stronger bottom line.

The Power of Supporting Employees in the Moments that Matter

Both Sherry and Sun emphasise the profound impact of supporting employees during significant life events. "At Cigna Healthcare," Sherry explains, "we're pioneering a new era of healthcare that focuses on whole-person health and vitality. We believe that empowering individuals to prioritise their well-being, especially during critical life moments, directly correlates to increased levels of vitality - and tangible business results. We're seeing this play out in increased employee engagement, reduced absenteeism, and a stronger sense of loyalty within our workforce. These are real-world impacts that speak for themselves."

Sun echoes this sentiment, highlighting the importance of recognising the individuality of each employee's experience: "Health benefits must be inclusive and reflect the diversity of today's workforce and their unique needs. This is true especially given the changing demographics and health conditions impacting today's workforce. For example, consider that infertility affects one in six people globally, and a staggering 1.1 billion women are projected to experience menopause by 2025. These are significant portions of the workforce, and their unique needs must be addressed holistically."

Sherry adds, "It's also important to consider the role that men play in supporting women's health. With a focus on inclusivity, we must build products and services that enable men to participate equally in fertility and family care. Doing so not only serves men as individuals, it's also an important aspect of cultivating the health and vitality of women."

Creating an Equitable Workplace for Women

Beyond the general benefits of supporting employees during their fertility journeys, addressing the specific needs of women is crucial. Sherry points to Cigna's International Health Vitality Study, which underscores a significant gender health gap. "Globally, women experience more health challenges and report lower vitality than men, citing higher levels of stress, burnout, and poorer mental health. They often bear the brunt of societal expectations and caregiving responsibilities, which significantly impacts their energy and overall health. This has direct implications for employers, and they must recognise that women face unique pressures and challenges that impact their health and well-being."

Sun emphasised the critical need for employers to consider all aspects of women's health - physical, emotional, and social: "By proactively addressing family-building concerns, employers create a more equitable and inclusive workplace where women feel genuinely supported and valued. This includes understanding the unique challenges women face, such as delayed parenthood and navigating menopause in the workplace. Without these supports, companies risk losing valuable talent and creating a culture where women feel unsupported."

A Holistic Approach

Sherry explained Cigna's commitment to inclusive, equitable care: "At Cigna, we're committed to providing care that supports the full spectrum of health and vitality needs. Reaching diverse populations and ensuring our offerings reflect the unique needs of every individual, regardless of background or location, is paramount. We understand that employers need solutions that address global parity, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and deliver true impact and value. This goes beyond simply offering benefits; it's about building a truly supportive ecosystem for employees, one that is equitable and inclusive while prioritising the unique needs of diverse populations."

Sun points to fertility care as an example: "Personalised fertility care is essential," she stated, "and that means ensuring equitable access for all, regardless of their background or where they live. Access to the best possible care should be available globally, breaking down geographical barriers and acknowledging the diverse needs of individuals and communities. Navigating the complexities of provider networks, cultural sensitivities, and evolving regulations is crucial in today's interconnected world."

The Business Case for Inclusive Benefits

Both CEOs agree that investing in inclusive benefits is not just the right thing to do, but also a smart business strategy. Sherry notes: "It enhances a company's employee value proposition, boosts morale and productivity, and fosters a more diverse and inclusive environment. When we consider fertility care, it also directly addresses the growing needs of employees who are waiting longer to have children and those managing menopause – key demographics in today's workforce."

Sun adds, "It's a win-win for everyone. Addressing the mental health impacts of fertility challenges and postpartum depression is crucial for a truly holistic approach to well-being. Ignoring these aspects can have significant consequences for both the individual and the organisation."

Empowering Employees, Driving Business Success

The points made by Sherry and Sun underscore the strong connection between employee well-being and business success. For Sherry, the equation is simple: "Ultimately, a thriving workforce is a thriving business. By prioritising whole-person health and recognising the diverse needs of their employees, employers can cultivate a culture of support, engagement, and loyalty. Investing in employees is not just an investment in the future; it's an investment in the present strength and long-term success of any organisation."

Sun agrees, adding that supporting employees through critical life moments like family building goes beyond simply providing benefits. "It's about demonstrating genuine care and empathy," she explains. "When companies create an environment where employees feel seen, supported, and valued, they unlock the full potential of their workforce and forge a deeper sense of connection to the company's mission. This commitment to inclusive support drives not only individual well-being, but also organisational success, creating a virtuous cycle of mutual benefit and shared growth."

Supporting Employees: A Foundation for Future Success

As this conversation with Wendy Sherry and Tammy Sun highlights, supporting employees through critical life moments is essential to creating a thriving and resilient workforce. By recognising the diverse needs of employees and fostering a culture of genuine care and support, organisations can unlock their full potential, driving innovation, boosting productivity, and achieving sustainable growth. Ultimately, investing in employees is an investment in the future of work itself, creating a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others.

Cigna Global Health Benefits (GHB) is launching a new service in partnership with Carrot, a leading global fertility care platform, to support the Cigna GHB Americas population for every family building, fertility and hormonal health care journey, providing expatriate members with localized guidance and optimal clinical outcomes. This digital-first engagement platform will provide personalized care plans and support for fertility, pregnancy and postpartum, parenting and return-to-work, as well as hormonal health.

Learn more at www.cignahealthcare.com

Wendy Sherry, CEO for Global Health Benefits business within International Health: Wendy is Chief Executive Officer for the Global Health Benefits business within International Health, Cigna Healthcare. She holds full profit and loss responsibility for the globally mobile employer marketplace in Europe and the Americas, serving over 3,700 clients across more than 250 countries, with sales and operational reach in over 30 countries and jurisdictions. A passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion – with a particular focus on advancing women in the workplace – Wendy is driven by a passion for delivering equitable, accessible health care solutions on a global scale.

Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO, Carrot Fertility: Tammy Sun is the Founder and CEO of Carrot Fertility, the leading global fertility, family-building, and lifelong hormonal healthcare platform providing care for everyone, everywhere. More than a thousand of the world's top multinational companies, health plans, and health systems trust Carrot to deliver exceptional experiences and superior clinical outcomes to millions of members around the world.