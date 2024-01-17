The Rising Stars of Protection: Emma Mayo from St James's Place

Emma is a senior protection adviser in the St. James's Place Protection Planning (SJP) team, having moved over from Future Proof in January 2022, where she completed her training and initial months as a trainee adviser. "It's been an absolute pleasure watching Emma's progress since she joined Future Proof. She fully embraces our ethos of 'treating every client as though they are a member of your family and I look forward to seeing her continue to build a successful career within our industry," says David Mead, Future Proof founder and joint head of protection at SJP. "When taking on a...