The Rising Stars of Protection: Emma Mayo from St James's Place

“Embrace the fact that you don't know everything”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 7 min read

COVER talks to St James's Place's Emma Mayo about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.

Emma is a senior protection adviser in the St. James's Place Protection Planning (SJP) team, having moved over from Future Proof in January 2022, where she completed her training and initial months as a trainee adviser. "It's been an absolute pleasure watching Emma's progress since she joined Future Proof. She fully embraces our ethos of 'treating every client as though they are a member of your family and I look forward to seeing her continue to build a successful career within our industry," says David Mead, Future Proof founder and joint head of protection at SJP. "When taking on a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nearly one quarter of customers want to make their own policy changes

Simplyhealth to roll out a series of new wellbeing services

More on Adviser / Broking

Cavendish Online rolls out AI to improve customer service
Adviser / Broking

Cavendish Online rolls out AI to improve customer service

In line with Consumer Duty requirements

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 January 2024 • 2 min read
Just Wealth launches training on insurance trusts
Adviser / Broking

Just Wealth launches training on insurance trusts

Training and skills sessions for advisers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 January 2024 • 2 min read
Fintel acquires platform to expand range of services to advice firms
Adviser / Broking

Fintel acquires platform to expand range of services to advice firms

Marks its sixth acquisition in the past 12 months

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 30 January 2024 • 1 min read