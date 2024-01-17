The Rising Stars of Protection: Emma Mayo from St James's Place

COVER talks to St James's Place's Emma Mayo about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.
Emma is a senior protection adviser in the St. James's Place Protection Planning (SJP) team, having moved over from Future Proof in January 2022, where she completed her training and initial months as a trainee adviser. "It's been an absolute pleasure watching Emma's progress since she joined Future Proof. She fully embraces our ethos of 'treating every client as though they are a member of your family and I look forward to seeing her continue to build a successful career within our industry," says David Mead, Future Proof founder and joint head of protection at SJP. "When taking on a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.