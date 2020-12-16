iPipeline launches 'indicative decision' underwriting tool

Online self-serve tool to give advisers an indicative underwriting decision during an application

iPipeline's newly launched underwriting tool is available within its SSG Digital platform.

Designed to ‘help increase the efficiency and speed of the underwriting process' by reducing the need for phone calls between adviser and provider underwriting departments, the self-serve function allows advisers to receive an early indication of a decision before an application has completed.

iPipeline said: "Unlike other disclosure tools that provide generic likely outcomes, iPipeline's new service will link to a provider's latest underwriting philosophy and will deliver exactly the same underwriting outcome as if the disclosure was part of a traditional application. It also means the adviser only has to answer the disclosure questions which are pertinent to their client's circumstances."

The new services follows changes to iPipeline's underwriting philosophy, which incorporated changes around mental health and Covid-19.

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, said: "Our aim is to make the underwriting journey for advisers as simple, smooth and effective as possible, to ultimately ensure they can increase the turnaround of referred cases and get the best cover to meet their clients' needs. Our new underwriting tool is available within the SSG Digital Platform, and it is designed to speed up and increase the efficiency of the underwriting process. Until now, advisers needed to contact a provider's underwriting department to get answers over the phone, which is time and resource-heavy. Our new tool shows how we are continually listening to advisers and providers to improve our offering and give them what they want and need."