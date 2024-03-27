Consumer Duty Alliance looks to attract advice industry talent

The Consumer Duty Alliance (CDA) is launching a New Talent Alliance (NTA) to attract fresh industry talent within financial services.
The new alliance aims to bring together academies, training organisations, recruiters and qualification bodies to reshape talent acquisition and development within the financial services profession. It will be chaired by Tom Hegarty, managing director, M&G Wealth Advice, while the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) will act as secretariat for the steering group. The steering group is made up of stakeholders from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), the London Institution of Banking and Finance (LIBF), St Jam...
