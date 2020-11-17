Howden launches redundancy support service

Service to help employers support workers being made redundant with info and practical advice

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing is launching a dedicated service to assist employers embarking on a redundancy programme within their organisation with their duty of care to employees.

The service is designed to help employers support workers being made redundant and equip them with information and practical advice delivered by impartial, independent experts to help them plan for the future, Howden said.

For employees, the service includes a 90-minute virtual presentation focusing on the core areas of redundancy and offering practical tips, covering themes such as ‘Being made redundant - what happens now?', ‘Preparing for your financial future', ‘Looking after your health & wellbeing', ‘Securing a new job' as well as useful resources that signpost employees to external help.

Every employee who attends the presentation will receive a guide offering takeaway tips and information.

The service also gives employees access to mental health app Havensrock Thrive for 12 months to help them look after their mental health. This includes a wide range of wellbeing tools, support from online coaches and for employees who need long-term support and access to RedArc mental health nurses.

Recent research from ACAS, the independent public body that offers employment advice reveals that more than a third of UK employers plan to make staff redundant over the next three months. This follows recent news from the Office for National Statistics that redundancies have risen to their highest level since 2009.

Rob Atkins, head of workplace savings and education at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing said: "The coronavirus pandemic has profoundly impacted UK businesses and led to unprecedented trading conditions, including closures to non-essential retail and hospitality during lockdown; declining turnover and low levels of consumer confidence.

"With the UK facing a winter of lockdowns and tight restrictions once again, many employers will be forced to make changes to their organisations and reduce their overheads. Unfortunately for many businesses making some staff redundant will be an inevitable consequence of the disruption and uncertainty.

‘'Our new redundancy service addresses the emotional and practical side of redundancy giving employees vital support and guidance to help them plan for the future. Providing employees with a live and interactive session ensures they have the ability to ask questions and discuss their concerns with independent and impartial experts as well as giving them useful support materials and resources to refer to afterwards"

‘Human aspect'

Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc added: "Employees made redundant can experience a wide range of emotions. Some will feel sad, others angry and many will be worried about the future. All of this can have a significant effect on physical and mental wellbeing, which is why we've included guidance and access to the Havensrock Thrive app to help employees manage their wellbeing at this difficult time."

Atkins also pointed out that redundancy programmes not only need to be legally compliant but also manage the "human aspects" of the process. "Looking after the health and mental wellbeing of those employees who are leaving the business ensures they have the vital support they need and the confidence to move on with their lives," he said.