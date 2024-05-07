The long road ahead

Is protection support for long-term care fragmented?

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 6 min read

Jaskeet Briah looks at the availability of long-term care (LTC) products within the protection industry and the need versus the demand for such support, at a time when the cost of care is so high.

As the UK faces an increasingly ageing population, this brings an increasing need for support with later-life needs, something we often consider a ‘future problem'. However, protection "isn't meeting that later life need", which is when you're most likely to get ill, says Justin Taurog, managing director, VitalityLife. "Most protection that meets a very critical need, including mortgages, is protecting a term driven need. But there's a massive gap in the industry for whatever is in later life," Taurog says. One in 11 people today are living with dementia - the UK's biggest killer –...

