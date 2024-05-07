The long road ahead

Jaskeet Briah looks at the availability of long-term care (LTC) products within the protection industry and the need versus the demand for such support, at a time when the cost of care is so high.
As the UK faces an increasingly ageing population, this brings an increasing need for support with later-life needs, something we often consider a ‘future problem'. However, protection "isn't meeting that later life need", which is when you're most likely to get ill, says Justin Taurog, managing director, VitalityLife. "Most protection that meets a very critical need, including mortgages, is protecting a term driven need. But there's a massive gap in the industry for whatever is in later life," Taurog says. One in 11 people today are living with dementia - the UK's biggest killer –...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.