Roger Edwards publishes first book

Based on 25 years in the field, ‘Cat’s Mats and Marketing Plans’ is about how to keep marketing simple

Protection marketing consultant and professional speaker Roger Edwards has published his first book, ‘Cat's Mats and Marketing Plans'.

While not entirely protection related, there are some protection stories in it, Edwards told COVER, including one about the time he went on TV to defend a declined critical illness claim.

Available on Amazon [buy ithere], the book recounts anecdotes that illustrate how to keep marketing simple based on his 25 years of experience, while focusing on a model called 'Offer-Goal-Activity'.

In the foreword, Protection Review co-chair Peter Le Beau, MBE, said: ‘This book is a distillation of a career in marketing and a visceral reaction to the gobbledegook that so alienated him as he made his way through the conventional channels that tried to introduce him to the subject.

‘The first time I met Roger he was addressing his company field force at an internal company briefing. I remember thinking, even before we had spoken, that he was someone who tailored his message perfectly to his audience - a great and very necessary quality and one that he exhibits continually throughout this book.

‘I've discussed a lot of this stuff with Roger whilst enjoying a beer or two over the years and have experienced similar frustrations for similar reasons. The structure and process of business life, along with the strangleholds that the big consultancies have on our thinking, prevents us from doing what he has done, which is to challenge and adapt his own ideas. He's never let his focus on the customer and simplicity be worn down by corporate institutions that thrive on complexity.

‘What emerges from this experience is a very readable, deeply practical book with a strong emphasis on understanding and valuing customers in a way that so many companies in the financial services industry, where Roger and I have spent our working lives, are so often unable to do.'

Pete Matthews, host of the ‘Meaningful Money' podcast and author of ‘The Meaningful Money Handbook' said: "Man alive, the world needs this book! Roger brings decades of practical experience to bear and a fierce passion to rid the world of jargon and bullshit and has produced a book of superb clarity and practicality."