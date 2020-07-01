roger edwards
Industry reaction: Guardian CIC and terminal illness
"The tides have changed for protection"
'Positive protection stories' needed says Edwards
Advisers need to tell ‘positive protection stories' to encourage take-up of protection, Roger Edwards, of Roger Edwards Marketing Ltd, told the Financial Services Expo in Manchester.
Roger Edwards launches financial services 'big ideas' podcast
Roger Edwards of Roger Edwards Marketing Ltd, and former managing director of Bright Grey and Scottish Provident has launched a ‘Marketing Protection and Finance' Podcast.
G-day sales surge needs to be leveraged - Bright Grey
The protection industry needs to build on December's G-day sales success, Bright Grey and Scottish Provident has said.
Protection more "Coronation Street than James Bond"
Product placement could work - Bright Grey
Bright Grey and Scot Prov MD admits slow underwriting speed
The new managing director of Bright Grey and Scottish Provident has admitted the provider has "taken its eyes off the ball" with underwriting speed to offer.
Britons fear financial effects of serious illness
Four in ten Britons are afraid that getting a serious illness would be a significant detriment to their living standards, according to research.
Over 20 million Brits believe six months financial survival possible
Over 20 million Britons believe they could survive for up to six months on ‘emergency' funds despite half having less than £1,000 available in accessible savings.
Market views: Government interference
With white papers due this year on long-term care (Dilnot Review), sickness absence and also the Treasury's work on simple products, how much explicit help (not just macro changes to benefits and the NHS) would you want the government to give the industry?...
Insurers blame product ratings for market problems
Defaqto and other ratings agencies have been attacked for "driving the wrong behaviour" by encouraging product complexity and being "in danger of misleading consumers".
Anti-compulsion voices "defeatist" - PruProtect
PruProtect has called critics of its desire for protection to be made compulsory as being "defeatist" and argued that the need is "very clear".
Bright Grey pays 90% of CI claims
Bright Grey paid 90% of critical illness claims in the first half of the year.
Scot Prov adds Bright Grey's review panel for 'grey area' claims
Bright Grey has increased the scope of its critical illness (CI) claims panel to also cover Scottish Provident policies.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov want 'no stone left unturned' to overturn ECJ rule
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident are remaining defiant and calling government action in the face of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision to ban gender based underwriting.
Women failing to protect themselves despite increasing importance - Bright Grey
Women are increasing their earning power but less likely than men to have financial protection should they suddenly be unable to work, according to new research.
CI can reduce financial stress of surviving cancer
Scottish Provident and Bright Grey have urged advisers to raise clients' awareness of the cost of surviving cancer.