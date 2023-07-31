Holloway Friendly launches adviser guide on consumer understanding

To help meet Consumer Duty requirements

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Holloway Friendly launches adviser guide on consumer understanding

Holloway Friendly has announced the launch of a free adviser guide to support advisers in making their communications easier to understand and more engaging.

Consumer understanding is one area of focus under the new Consumer Duty regulation which comes into force today (31 July), helping consumers to make the right decisions and get good outcomes.

Holloway Friendly will also offer interactive training sessions on this area and firms will be able to book their advisers on this training.

Martin Sincup, head of marketing and propositions at Holloway Friendly, said the insurance industry, and financial services in general, has a reputation for being difficult to understand due to its use of jargon.

Part of the friendly society's training focuses on how to recognise these words and replace them with everyday language.

Written communication is also part of the problem, Sincup said, as the use of language "completely changes" when someone starts typing a letter or email.

Sincup commented: "It often becomes passive and indirect. It can sound cold and more formal, and becomes harder to digest. We look at why this is and how advisers can write in a way that's not just easier to understand, but just as importantly, is more human and engaging too.

"We believe clients are more likely to trust advisers who use everyday language, and the more someone understands advice, the more likely they are to act on it. It's also a way to stand out from the competition. Plus, advisers can show they're acting on the ‘consumer understanding' outcome of Consumer Duty."

Roger Edwards, marketing director of Protection Review, added: "Someone always played the ‘professional' card, or compliance or legal people were convinced simpler language was going to leave them exposed in some way.

"Companies seem to have a long-term love affair with complex language, but the majority of customers don't, so the mission continues."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Three quarters of Gen Z would stay with employers that track wellbeing

Engage Health Group joins GRiD

More on Adviser / Broking

New Leaf Distribution signs VouchedFor deal to track client experience
Adviser / Broking

New Leaf Distribution signs VouchedFor deal to track client experience

Tools to help monitor, evidence and improve client experience

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 01 August 2023 • 1 min read
Half of advisers expect profit drop due to Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

Half of advisers expect profit drop due to Consumer Duty

Quilter research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 July 2023 • 1 min read
More adults turning to IFAs with four million taking advice in 2022
Adviser / Broking

More adults turning to IFAs with four million taking advice in 2022

Three quarters of advised adults use an IFA from a financial advice firm

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 28 July 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read