Holloway Friendly launches adviser guide on consumer understanding

Consumer understanding is one area of focus under the new Consumer Duty regulation which comes into force today (31 July), helping consumers to make the right decisions and get good outcomes.

Holloway Friendly will also offer interactive training sessions on this area and firms will be able to book their advisers on this training.

Martin Sincup, head of marketing and propositions at Holloway Friendly, said the insurance industry, and financial services in general, has a reputation for being difficult to understand due to its use of jargon.

Part of the friendly society's training focuses on how to recognise these words and replace them with everyday language.

Written communication is also part of the problem, Sincup said, as the use of language "completely changes" when someone starts typing a letter or email.

Sincup commented: "It often becomes passive and indirect. It can sound cold and more formal, and becomes harder to digest. We look at why this is and how advisers can write in a way that's not just easier to understand, but just as importantly, is more human and engaging too.

"We believe clients are more likely to trust advisers who use everyday language, and the more someone understands advice, the more likely they are to act on it. It's also a way to stand out from the competition. Plus, advisers can show they're acting on the ‘consumer understanding' outcome of Consumer Duty."

Roger Edwards, marketing director of Protection Review, added: "Someone always played the ‘professional' card, or compliance or legal people were convinced simpler language was going to leave them exposed in some way.

"Companies seem to have a long-term love affair with complex language, but the majority of customers don't, so the mission continues."