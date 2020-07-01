Peter Le Beau
One in ten employees affected by limiting illness or disability
Among the employed population 9% report having a limiting long-standing illness or disability (LSI), figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have found.
Savings seen as more useful than IP - The Syndicate
Consumers believe their savings would be more useful to them if they were off work for more than six months than income protection, research has found.
Second of Seven Families announced
The Seven Families campaign has announced the second family to benefit from the scheme, the Pinders.
Money Advice Service supports Seven Families
The Money Advice Service has announced that it is supporting the Seven Families campaign.
COVER FORUM 2014: Changes needed from advisers and providers
The way in which the insurance industry works is likely to see huge changes in the near future predicted a panel at the cover forum.
Seven Families campaign reaches funding target
The Income Protection Task Force has confirmed the Seven Families campaign has reached the required level of funding to proceed.
IPTF urges action as disabled people pay a 'penalty' on everyday costs
People must consider protection against long-term disability as new research has highlighted how disabled people pay a ‘penalty' on everyday costs, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has urged.
Interview - Peter Le Beau
Paul Robertson talks to Peter Le Beau of the IPTF's plans for a multi-disciplinary approach to IP in 2014.
Waller steps down from Income Protection Task Force
Clive Waller, co-chairman of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), has announced he is stepping down from his role at the end of this year.
Protection chiefs called to stagnant IP pow wow
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) is holding a heads of state meeting for CEOs of the major income protection providers.
Apathetic protection industry needs 'kick up the bum'
The protection industry needs a "kick up the bum" and a "spark of passion" injected into it if it is to address the needs of modern consumers, the Protection Review has said.
Market views: Government interference
With white papers due this year on long-term care (Dilnot Review), sickness absence and also the Treasury's work on simple products, how much explicit help (not just macro changes to benefits and the NHS) would you want the government to give the industry?...
Insurance Week - what did you miss?
Last week, COVER's sister title Mortgage Solutions examined the key issues in the protection industry, with insight and analysis from experts across the sector.
Market views: The FCA's view of future regulation
Can you see a change in focus for the FSA's replacement, following its renaming to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), rather than the previously suggested Consumer Protection and Markets Authority (CPMA)?
Market views: Developing consumer advertising
Aviva has unveiled its protection TV advertising campaign. Is this the chink of light that the industry needs to maximise consumer awareness and engagement, and will it prompt further moves by insurers either individually or collectively?
Outlook for Income Protection positive says IPTF
Income protection insurance sales will increase in importance as a result of FSA scrutiny and the Spending Review the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has said.
Market views: Growing importance of group business?
With providers and the government taking a greater interest in health provision through the workplace, should IFAs become more active in the health and welfare of those individuals in their group business?
Taking the lead
This years Protection Review conference hit three main points. Paul Robertson discusses them with Peter Le Beau.
Election 2010: Protection and PMI manifesto wishes
Be it pre or post election, there are always imperatives; things any government or government in waiting must aim for.
ABI director Kelly to speak at Protection Review
New ABI director general Kerrie Kelly has been confirmed as a keynote speaker at this year's Protection Review conference.
Maintaining the safety net
Protection is a safety net in case the unthinkable happens, says Kevin Stevens, and insurers must focus more on proving it will be there for customers in need
Le Beau picks up his MBE
Peter Le Beau, co-author of the Protection Review and founder of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) received his MBE for services to insurance and to charity at a ceremony on 5 November.
Market Views
The ABI reviews the statement of best practice on critical illness every three years. Given the high frictional costs associated with the change that the customer ultimately pays for, is it still correct that we should follow this strict path?
Market Views
Swiss Re's Term and Health Watch 2009 saw that income protection (IP) sales have risen in the last year. That upturn, however, has been directly attributed to the actions of HSBC. With sales of other protection products falling, what do these results...