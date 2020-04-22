Peter Le Beau: There is a way forward
‘I am delighted to see the creation of the NoVAD campaign’
NoVAD points to a time when we will not be totally preoccupied with COVID-19, writes Peter Le Beau
A few years ago someone suggested to me that what the protection industry needed was a health crisis to ignite the demand for its products. That was definitely a case of being careful what you wish for! We now have a pandemic that has ravaged the world in a way not seen since the Spanish flu epidemic just over 100 years ago and the social, medical and economic effects will be with us for years, possibly decades to come. It is perhaps understandable if, during a period unprecedented in our lifetimes,...
More on Individual Protection
PDG, AMI and IPTF issue guide to saving protection policies
During COVID-19
Roy McLoughlin: This will end
'The light at the end of the tunnel'
Is protection technology moving with the times?
Suzanne Clarkson explores how insurtech is keeping up with market trends
OneFamily to assess claims using alternative evidence
Due to COVID-19
Which life insurers are offering COVID-19 financial help?
As of 16 April