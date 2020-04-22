Peter Le Beau: There is a way forward

NoVAD points to a time when we will not be totally preoccupied with COVID-19, writes Peter Le Beau

A few years ago someone suggested to me that what the protection industry needed was a health crisis to ignite the demand for its products. That was definitely a case of being careful what you wish for! We now have a pandemic that has ravaged the world in a way not seen since the Spanish flu epidemic just over 100 years ago and the social, medical and economic effects will be with us for years, possibly decades to come. It is perhaps understandable if, during a period unprecedented in our lifetimes,...