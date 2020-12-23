Peter Le Beau: awareness raising and the importance of momentum

Protection industry legend Peter Le Beau talks to Roy Mcloughlin in the final IPTF podcast of the series and presents a rallying call to the industry.

"A lot of people don't understand how fundamental protection is and it's a message that we, as an industry, have ignored for too long," says protection industry legend Peter Le Beau in a recent podcast. In a personal rallying call to the industry, Peter talks of the bitter sweetness of the 7 Families campaign: the sense of achievement in bringing the industry together to help raise adviser awareness of the importance of income protection (IP), the humbling feeling of being involved in collective support to seven families in serious need, followed by a sense of disappointment with the follow-up - or lack of - to the hugely successful 2014 campaign.

"Ideally, when you've had a success like that you need to continue the momentum. You need to look at what you've learnt and evolve the message for follow-on campaigns. Unless you do this, interest wanes and I feel that's what happened with the industry and 7 Families. It was disillusioning for me personally as I felt we made a real breakthrough and we weren't able to maintain it. The industry felt it had ticked a box. It had done the initial public awareness campaign and that was that," says Peter. "That wasn't true of all insurers but it was for the majority."

Peter was interviewed by Roy Mcloughlin, associate director of Cavendish Ware and outgoing co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF). The podcast represented the last IPTF 'Inside IP' podcast in the current series. From 1 January 2021, the IPTF will be chaired by Alea Risk director Andrew Wibberley, Tabei managing director and ex-COVER deputy editor Katie Crook-Davies and Protection Review's Jo Miller, who is currently head of operations for IPTF.

The IPTF, orignally founded in 2003 by consultant Peter Le Beau and Clive Waller, managing director, CWC Research, was set up to increase awareness of the value of IP and its place in the financial services industry hierarchy of needs.

The original idea for the 7 Families campaign came from Karin Lloyd, a freelance consultant with a career rooted in underwriting and claims, and part of the IPTF steering team.

7 Families was supported by Disability Rights UK and ended up being funded by a large cross-section of insurers, with supporters spanning reinsurers, advisers and personal finance editors of national newspapers. It set out to provide a tax-free income for one year to seven people who had lost their income because of a serious or long-term illness or disability. The campaign website is still used in training by advisory firms and as part of ongoing awareness raising activity by the IPTF at nationwide adviser network events.

In the last 5-6 years, sales of IP have doubled. The IPTF puts this down to a combination of factors, including this awareness activity alongside the publishing of claims statistics and various other industry initiatives.

In the podcast, Peter highlights some very different reactions from the industry during the initial discussions to help raise funding for the 7 Families campaign, with some pledging support immediately, one offering to fund the whole thing, while others took a lot of persuading. But cross-industry funding was eventually achieved. He highlights the fact that funding for a follow-up campaign relied on the same whole of industry support but unfortunately, this was lacking.

"We got a fantastic result [with the initial 7 Families campaign] but we shouldn't have had to do all we did. And we shouldn't have had to make the financial sacrifices. The core team worked on it for no income," adds Peter. "This is a multi billion pound industry and we had to scrape around to get things done."

"However, we had great fun. Fun that comes from the commitment to a cause and from teamwork. When I went to visit the families involved, in their homes, you looked at their situation, you looked at their courage, it was literally like a thunderbolt had hit those families. And it really brought home the impact on their spouses too. The financial and wellbeing support from income protection meant a huge amount to them. Just for that it was worthwhile."