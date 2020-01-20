Saving IP: Fifteen years of the Income Protection Task Force

From the scrapheap to Seven Families, surveying 15 years of income protection

The year 2019 was hopefully a seminal one for the individual income protection (IP) market, with sales reaching their highest level since records began*, the number of claims paid also at an all-time high and the air of an industry that's genuinely trying to do some good. But it wasn't always so...

Once upon a time - way back when the product was better known as permanent health insurance (PHI) - some insurers thought they could have their cake and eat it.

Several people interviewed for this piece can recall attending industry meetings about IP early in their careers where the discussion was often about how the IP market was great because "we're not paying many claims".

George Holloway must have been turning in his grave. The Stroud politician and businessman founded The Original Holloway Society Ltd in 1875 and invented the disability insurance concept. By paying a suggested seven old pence (2.5p) a week, members could ensure sickness benefit of at least five shillings (25p) a week and a lump sum on retirement at 65. The Holloway Principle didn't include the concept of not paying out.

So, let's go back to 2004, when two well-meaning fellows - namely Peter Le Beau, a consultant who had spent many years working for Swiss Re, and Clive Waller, managing director, CWC Research - decided to make a change. They saw IP as a valuable product from the consumers' perspective rather than the providers. But whole of market sales were low at that time. And critical illness cover (CIC) sales were about six times that of IP "despite IP's far greater superiority as a product for most," adds Waller.

They decided to write a paper entitled Reinventing Income Protection and sold many more copies than expected. This spurred them on to create an action group of experts. But the big PHI providers of the time weren't impressed.

Le Beau explains: "We felt a community was assembling that had real interest in refocusing on individual IP. But we also found a couple of companies who were very obstructive. They preferred a small IP market they could dominate rather than a much bigger market with coverage for people who needed it.

"I can remember the Association of British Insurers (ABI) holding a meeting on the subject and one of the speakers saying that we had almost a million policies in force and we shouldn't overreach ourselves.

"That made us determined to try to drive the market forward and we held the first meeting of the IPTF at the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in 2005."

Peter Le Beau

The IPTF focuses on many aspects of the IP market and now has several partner associations, including Group Risk Development (GRiD) and Protection Distributor's Group (PDG). It was established with a view to delivering on many aspects, from gaining government clarification of welfare benefits and encouraging insurers to publish claims stats and case studies to getting important messages across to advisers.

In order to achieve this, Le Beau and Waller gathered together a group of experts from providers and advisory firms. Although some insurers were slow to come on board, they managed to create a critical mass and an all-important revenue stream.

"There is no doubt that we rescued IP from the dustbin of financial products, creating press interest and becoming the go-to source of IP data," says Waller.

"The disappointment for me was the attitude of certain insurers," he adds. "One, without a doubt, sent a delegate merely to ensure that we didn't actually do anything! Indeed, it was the negativity of insurers that persuaded me to step away - ironically at the high spot of IPTF history: The Seven Families initiative."

Seven Families

The original idea for Seven Families came from Karin Lloyd, a freelance consultant with a career rooted in underwriting and claims. And part of the IPTF steering team. "The basic germ of an idea for Seven Families was in my head after I'd slogged my way through yet another article of boring research about what companies were, and mostly weren't, doing. The kind of thing that chastises those naughty customers for not protecting themselves when our industry's products are there for the taking.

"Our industry has a habit of telling people what's good for them and it just isn't persuasive."

Lloyd suggested to the IPTF that they do something different by "getting claims up front and centre".

Not all of the insurers and reinsurers were fully on board from the start, but the project got off the ground thanks to the "tireless efforts" of Le Beau and "strong-arming of the IPTF members, along with help from Roy McLoughlin, Kevin Carr, John Gillman and Johnny Timpson. Also, Meg Kirby of LegaCare who did a lot of work for little or no reward," adds Lloyd.

Seven Families was supported by Disability Rights UK and ended up being funded by a large cross-section of insurers, with supporters spanning reinsurers, advisers and personal finance editors of national newspapers. It set out to provide a tax-free income for one year to seven people who had lost their income because of a serious or long-term illness or disability.

Tracey and Tim Clarke, Seven Families

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection at Zurich and an early member of the IPTF, says he was particularly struck by the tale of Paul Pickford, who was struck by a brain cell stroke. "The video conveyed the impact on his own life, but just as importantly that of his wife Vicky. Too often we can forget how this kind of tragedy can radiate out to very materially affect the lives of others."

Seven Families represented the first campaign to get the industry co-operating to increase the market as a whole "rather than trying to steal paltry bits of market share from each other," says Lloyd. "And proved it could be done."

"On a less tangible level, I think it also humanised a lot of stuff that insurance company execs tend to think of in procedural and financial terms."

Lloyd feels the major success of the campaign though was in engaging advisers, many of whom came out in strong support of adding protection to their propositions, including Mark Graves, then of Pink and later Sesame.

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware and now co-chair of the IPTF, has continued to use the Seven Families materials to deliver training to mortgage advisers and wealth managers. "The trajectory of income protection sales has been on the up over the past few years and a lot of credit should go to Seven Families," he says.

Le Beau says he looks back on the campaign with huge affection. But also, a degree of condemnation: "We felt it was make or break for individual IP at that time and It shouldn't have taken unpaid volunteers to mobilise an industry to do what it should have been doing for years. Too many companies were mired in politics and self-interest to respond and too many simply didn't care enough."

The future

So, what next for IPTF? Hamilton feels the IPTF has been a force for good since its inception and is still relevant today, though one challenge will be how best to interconnect the growing number of representative groups and alliances. "As we look to articulate to government and regulators what needs to change, the more coordinated and aligned that message is, the better."

On that note, Johnny Timpson, protection specialist and Cabinet Office disability champion for the insurance industry and profession, recently commented in article in COVER that the industry would hold a lot more sway in government circles if it took a leadership role on disability and protection. And that means getting its own house in order first: employing more people with disabilities - seen or unseen - and supporting the Department for Work & Pension's Disability Confident programme.

Lloyd feels the industry is slipping back into old habits of just focusing on the high number that don't take out the product and needs to change the conversation. "What if it was framed along the lines of ‘X% or people have made the intelligent decision to divert a tiny part of their monthly finances towards protecting their own and their family's future? You too can join them because you are savvy... etc etc. Here's all the benefits you get for having that foresight, including the added value services'. Let's make it an exclusive club that people might be intrigued to find out more about joining."

On that note, another big challenge for the industry now is how it can better market the non-financial benefits, otherwise known as ‘added value benefits' or ‘care and support services' as some prefer. "That is proving to be a very tough nut to crack as the benefits are only truly appreciated when used, not when a plan is first started," says Andy Couchman, managing director, Bank House Communications and also an early supporter of the IPTF. "I can't see the IPTF running out of issues to get its teeth into any time soon," he adds.

IPTF @ COVER Excellence Awards - L/R Kevin Carr, Roy Mcloughlin, Jo Miller, Peter Le Beau, John Gillman, Karin Lloyd, Johnny Timpson

*As reported in COVER, and based on figures from the Financial Conduct Authority, based on H1 2019 sales of IP in comparison with Q2 2005 when records began.