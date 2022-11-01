The 25 Champions of Protection: Peter Le Beau

“The biggest challenge I've always come up against is industry inertia”

John Brazier
clock • 5 min read

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.

Peter Le Beau is one of the best-known consultants in life and health insurance protection. He spent 20 years at Swiss Re as head of underwriting and then head of UK marketing, before establishing an independent consultancy, Le Beau Visage in 2001, which focuses on differentiation in the protection sector.  He also founded Protection Review with Andy Crouchman and the Income Protection Task Force with Clive Waller, as well as The-Net-Work. Peter was awarded the MBE for services to insurance in 2009. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? The most sat...

