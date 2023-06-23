ILAG takes over The Virtual Network

Founded in 2001 as a physical conference by life and health insurance consultant Peter Le Beau, The Virtual Network has become a fortnightly virtual open-forum meeting.

Beau will hand over the reigns of the network over to ILAG on 1 July to continue discussions and debates in the life and health insurance industry.

Beau commented: "I am delighted that an organisation of the standing and quality of ILAG wants to continue The Virtual Network. It is an important discussion forum, and, in their hands, it can continue to focus on a range of issues in an informal, but highly effective way."

Jo Stickland, group director at ILAG, said: "We have actively embraced The Virtual Network, its flexibility and value as an organisation aligns perfectly with our own values. Our goal is to uphold and build on the legacy of education, discussion, and debate fostered over the last two decades."