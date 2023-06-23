ILAG takes over The Virtual Network

Peter Le Beau to hand over the reigns

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Thames Ditton, Surrey: Location of ILAG's headquarters
Image:

Thames Ditton, Surrey: Location of ILAG's headquarters

Trade association the Linked Life Assurance Group (ILAG) has announced that it will take over discussion and debate for discussion forum The Virtual Network.

Founded in 2001 as a physical conference by life and health insurance consultant Peter Le Beau, The Virtual Network has become a fortnightly virtual open-forum meeting.

Beau will hand over the reigns of the network over to ILAG on 1 July to continue discussions and debates in the life and health insurance industry.

Beau commented: "I am delighted that an organisation of the standing and quality of ILAG wants to continue The Virtual Network. It is an important discussion forum, and, in their hands, it can continue to focus on a range of issues in an informal, but highly effective way."

Jo Stickland, group director at ILAG, said: "We have actively embraced The Virtual Network, its flexibility and value as an organisation aligns perfectly with our own values. Our goal is to uphold and build on the legacy of education, discussion, and debate fostered over the last two decades."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Preventative healthcare and technology can close protection gap: UN

Vitality joins UN Principles for Sustainable Insurance initiative

More on Individual Protection

Life insurance cases account for 4.5% of opportunistic fraud
Individual Protection

Life insurance cases account for 4.5% of opportunistic fraud

According to IFED data

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 2 min read
Protection insurance providing wider access to health services: ABI
Individual Protection

Protection insurance providing wider access to health services: ABI

16.5m people had access via protection in 2021

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Vitality shelves Active Life proposition as standalone product
Individual Protection

Vitality shelves Active Life proposition as standalone product

Withdrawn from market as separate product last month

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 June 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read