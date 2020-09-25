Joe Wicks to give mental health conference keynote

Body Coach Joe Wicks added to This Can Happen, a virtual conference taking place in November

Joe Wicks is to give a keynote presentation at virtual mental health conference, This Can Happen, later this year.

The Body Coach star, who reached new levels of fame with his five-minute YouTube workouts for kids during lockdown, will use the platform to raise awareness about the benefits of exercise and fitness.

Earlier this week, The Joe Wicks Podcast host posted a video online following Boris Johnson's latest announcement in which he shared how he is struggling with his own mental health during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. He said: "This is such a tough time emotionally, spiritually and mentally and I think it's important to talk about it."

Later, he mentions how he feels "powerless" over the situation and feels unconnected with his community. The video already has more than 55,000 views on YouTube.

This Can Happen returns on 23-25 Nov, this time as a three-day global, online event. It will focus on offering practical solutions to employers and employees across the world, in order to help create a positive workplace environment for robust mental health. Past speakers include Nadiya Hussain, Mel B and Prince William.

"Supporting employees mental health has never been more important - uncertainty, change in roles, business challenges and personal challenges are all having an impact on the mental health of employees across the globe," said This Can Happen.

This year's event will cover subjects such as obesity, infertility, racism and managing trauma, plus continuing conversations on tech, line management, loneliness and employee engagement.

