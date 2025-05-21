LV= reports increase in mental health support

61% increase year-on-year

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Insurer, LV=, has reported a 61% year-on-year increase in access to its remote psychological services in 2024.

The provider also included mental health statistics in its 2024 claims report which detailed that 15% of income protection (IP) claims were due to people struggling with mental health. Mental health was the third most common reason for claiming on an IP product in 2024. LV='s Reaching Resilience report also unveiled statistics regarding attitudes to mental health and protection, showing that 20% of people who hold protection policies felt reduced levels of anxiety and greater peace of mind. The report also showed that parents were increasingly concerned about their children's wellb...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

L&G updates group CIC

Protecting the rent

More on Insurer

Benenden Health records rise in member support
Insurer

Benenden Health records rise in member support

New policy platform to launch this year

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 May 2025 • 1 min read
LV= reports increase in mental health support
Insurer

LV= reports increase in mental health support

61% increase year-on-year

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 May 2025 • 2 min read
Aviva: protection sales up 18%, CMA investigates Direct Line merger
Insurer

Aviva: protection sales up 18%, CMA investigates Direct Line merger

Q1 update

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 May 2025 • 2 min read