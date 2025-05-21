LV= reports increase in mental health support

The provider also included mental health statistics in its 2024 claims report which detailed that 15% of income protection (IP) claims were due to people struggling with mental health. Mental health was the third most common reason for claiming on an IP product in 2024. LV='s Reaching Resilience report also unveiled statistics regarding attitudes to mental health and protection, showing that 20% of people who hold protection policies felt reduced levels of anxiety and greater peace of mind. The report also showed that parents were increasingly concerned about their children's wellb...