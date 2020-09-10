The Exeter extends enhanced cash PMI benefit

Enhanced cash benefit for health insurance members brought in at start of lockdown extended

The Exeter has extended its temporary ex-gratia benefit to private medical insurance (PMI) members until the end of October.

The benefit, which was introduced at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, allows PMI members to claim £500 per night for any period spent in hospital if treated during lockdown, for both NHS and private treatment.

Initially brought in on a temporary basis following the introduction of lockdown and government's call to allocate private hospital capacity to support the NHS, the enhanced cash benefit, which was due to cease at the end of August, will be available until 31 October.

Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, said: "We've been consistently reviewing offerings available and pledged extra support wherever possible, whether it be through extending enhanced cash benefits, helping those members who are struggling to pay their premiums or giving members access to comprehensive telephone and video support services."

Back in June, the insurer introduced unlimited out-patient diagnostics, including tests such as X-rays, ECGs and pathology in full, meaning any diagnostic tests required would not be capped by an annual limit.

Further support from The Exeter also includes access to a new clinical support centre, providing access to consultations with leading UK specialists and practitioners via telephone, video or online. It also offers access to its digital health service, HealthWise, which saw a 169% increase in monthly registrations in March and 527% increase in usage of its remote GP service.