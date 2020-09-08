Vitality unveils football club partnerships

String of new partnerships signals Vitality’s ongoing commitment to women’s sport, insurer says

Ahead of the start of the new football season this weekend, Vitality has today announced six new club and team partnerships.

These include AFC Bournemouth Women, Crystal Palace FC Women and Men, Leeds United Women and Men, Leicester City Women's FC, Newcastle United Women and Southampton FC Women and Men.

Vitality has also confirmed extensions of the partnership with the men's team of AFC Bournemouth, and the insurer already sponsors Leicester City Football Club and Newcastle United Football club men's teams, as well as Chelsea Football Club men and women and Cardiff City Football Club (women).

The insurer said that the new partnerships signal its ongoing commitment to women's sport at a time when the Sport England Gender Play Gap shows a stark gap in physical activity levels between men and women.

Research from Women in Sport has also suggested that 32% of women found it difficult to prioritise exercise during lockdown.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality, said: "We are pleased to announce our partnerships with these six football clubs, across both the men's and women's game.

"Today's announcements affirms our commitment to the women's game and our aspiration to inspire many more women and girls to get and stay physically active. There has never been a more important time to get involved in women's football, and including both the women's and men's teams in our football partnerships acknowledges the stark difference between how active men and women are, and the negative impact that Covid-19 has had on women's activity levels.

"By working with the clubs we hope to drive visibility of both the women and men's team, showcasing this great sport and encouraging millions more people get active and play football, which is all in line with our core purpose to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives."

Vitality said the partnerships, which differ across clubs, includes shirt or short sponsorship and official wellness partnerships.