Bupa TV ad asks 'what is normal now?'

Second phase of ‘Is It Normal?’ campaign focuses on mental health impact of Covid-19 pandemic

Bupa's ‘Is It Normal?' campaign was launched in January 2020 to help normalise seeking mental health support by offering reassurance that everyone has their own version of what is ‘normal'.

In light of the mental health issues that have developed as a result of the pandemic, the health insurer has launched a second TV ad focusing on getting the nation ‘Back to Normal' after Covid-19.

Bupa research found that 82% of adults experienced at least one symptom of poor mental health during lockdown but just 5% sought help from a medical professional. Four in 10 (44%) told no one they were struggling, which is twice the number in 2019.

On average, those experiencing symptoms of mental ill-health during lockdown said they planned to wait 49 days before seeking help, while 19% said they would seek help when things go ‘back to normal'

The new ad focuses on encouraging people suffering with poor mental health to seek help as a soon as possible to avoid their conditioning worsening over time.

Bupa UK's own customer data shows that while demand for its mental health self-referral service has increased 31% since the start of the year, during the peak of lockdown those seeking help almost halved with many worried about visiting a clinic or hospital in person.

In response, Bupa UK has expanded its range of remote services available to its insurance customers with ‘Bupa From Home'.

David Hynam, CEO, Bupa Global & UK said: "The toll of the pandemic on mental health has been high, and as a healthcare provider we must continue to think long term to address the impact on the nation's mental health.

"All too often people don't know where to turn, what help is available to them or how to access it. One of the biggest issues in mental health is people not getting help early enough. Early diagnosis is proven to significantly improve outcomes and we really encourage people to seek help at the right time.

"As the country gets to grips with the new reality we are living in, it has never been clearer that there is no one type of ‘normal' when it comes to mental health. Making mental health support and information accessible to everyone is essential."

In 2019, Bupa expanded its mental health cover and recently enhanced its free Mental Health Hub.