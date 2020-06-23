Bupa expands remote health services

Bupa From Home enhanced to provide cancer treatment and cardiac assessment remotely

Bupa UK has expanded its range of remote health services to include round-the-clock advice from nurses, treatment from GPs, physios and mental health therapists.

The Bupa From Home package enhancements also include access to diagnosis and treatment for critical conditions such as cancer, cardiac and mental health, especially those considered vulnerable as a result of Covid-19.

According to a study by The Lancet, 20% of the UK population is at risk during the pandemic due to common conditions such as diabetes, obesity and heart problems. Doctors are concerned that a large proportion of those with serious conditions - as many as 60% for cancer patients according to the NHS - are putting off seeking help from a GP.

Bupa said it can now connect customers to thousands of consultants offering remote consultations.

Cardiac assessment and cancer treatment

Bupa has also confirmed that it has expanded a rapid cardiac assessment service to all health insurance customers following a pilot.

The service enables triage assessments via video consultation and diagnostic testing from home, while Bupa's chemotherapy at home service has also been expanded.

The health insurer also said the number of appointments through its digital GP service has increased threefold since March and calls to Bupa's Anytime Healthline have more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa UK Insurance said: "This pandemic has seen a huge increase in the use of healthcare delivered by phone, video or in the home. Now more than ever, customers are looking for safe and convenient ways to access advice and care to support their physical and mental health. Bupa has been at forefront of innovative new services over the past few years and expanded them in response to this crisis. Bupa from Home provides reassurance for customers knowing they can speak to a full range of experts easily and often on the same day, to get the help, support and advice they want and need."

Bupa From Home includes: