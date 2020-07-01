cancer
Vitality pays out to mother for baby's rare skin cancer
Metro reports
Most employees with cancer worry about losing income
300 surveyed
UK public 'dangerously optimistic' about long-term illness
‘100-year life’ research
400,000 UK cancer sufferers struggle to pay bills - Macmillan
‘Cancer – a costly diagnosis?’ report
Millions living with 'illness denial' - AIG
Nationwide study of 3000
VitalityHealth enhances cancer cover
At no extra cost
Single mum left to 'fight for survival' with DWP following cancer diagnosis
Daily Record reports
Alex Perry: With cancer, speed is of the essence
Direct access saves lives
Only 11% of employers have cancer strategy - Aon
Benefits and Trends Survey 2019
Paul Roberts: The 'C' word
On World Cancer Day
The importance of an early cancer diagnosis
'If in doubt, check it out'
Macmillan Cancer Support: How insurers can help
Claims, signposting and duty of care
One in four delay seeing doctor due to 'embarrassment'
According to Bupa
COVER Feature: The rise of value-added services
Improving outcomes for customers
Royal London updates critical illness cover
Changes for cancer, heart and multiple sclerosis
CIExpert on Royal London critical illness upgrade
Focus on adult conditions
Employers 'increasingly keen to offer second medical opinion'
RedArc Nurses releases data
Millions of parents keep cancer diagnosis secret - Bupa
An estimated 6.2 million
Breast cancer still biggest cause of CI claims - Aegon
Nearly £56m paid to just over 700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 10 years
'I still have my home and I don't need to worry about my financial future'
Breast cancer sufferer, Carole Scott, says her critical illness policy has provided 'peace of mind' and helped her cope at a time when she 'couldn't think or function'
Parents of children with cancer not getting support needed - RedArc
Insurers should do more to assist families under strain following diagnosis, says nurse service
Bupa launches 'lunch break' male health checks
At the cost of £154, 'male health check' is designed to be easily integrated into working day
Harley Street Concierge launches employee cancer support service
Bespoke plan to support cancer sufferers available as employee benefit