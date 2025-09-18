HSBC Life updates critical illness offering

Provider, HSBC Life, has made a series of updates to its critical illness (CI) offering, including both its Core and Plus CI plans, for new customers.
As part of the updates for CI Plus, HSBC has widened its NHS waiting list cover from six conditions to 38 full and additional conditions. Nine conditions now have a 100% enhanced payment – up to a maximum of £200,000 – if diagnosed before the age of 60. These nine conditions, which have been enhanced to pay double the sum insured up to the £200,000 threshold if diagnosed before age 60, include: blindness, heart failure, kidney failure, liver failure, major organ transplant, motor neurone disease, open-heart surgery, Parkinson's and traumatic brain injury. If admitted to the NHS waitin...
