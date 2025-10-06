Young employees face rising cancer risk: Perci Health

Perci Health surveyed 2,000 people as part of its Generation Risk report and found that less than one in four young people linked alcohol, poor diet or inactivity to cancer risk. However, 40% of cancers are preventable, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. Awareness was lowest among younger men as 31% of those aged between 16-24 identified smoking as a risk factor for cancer, while 15% of young adults believed there are no cancer risk factors at all. The report also found that women have been missing prevention opportunities. Around 35% of those aged between 25-44 missed cervi...