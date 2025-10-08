Healix Health updates cancer care offering

The service has been developed in partnership with global healthcare solutions provider, Further, as an extension of its existing cancer care pathway. As part of the offering, Healix said there will be advanced genomic testing with clinical support, embedding precision medicine into the cancer pathway. The precision cancer service is available for a fixed annual fee per principal member, including spouse and dependents. It is available to employees diagnosed with stage three or four cancer, rare cancers, cancers of unknown primary and cancers that have not responded to first line trea...