Skin cancer claims up 25% for Vitality over five years

Provider, VitalityHealth, has released insights for cancer claims it received in 2024, revealing that rates for skin cancer claims have increased by nearly 25% between 2019-2024.
At the same time, claims rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer have declined by 9% and 7%, respectively, during this period. Skin cancer (24.8%) marked the second most common type of cancer claim for Vitality, followed by prostate cancer (13.6%), while breast cancer (25.5%) took the top spot. Breaking down its data, Vitality found that the most common cancer claimed for by women was breast cancer, accounting for 47% of women's cancer claims in 2024. This was followed by skin cancer, which accounted for 22% of women's cancer claims last year. For male claimants, the most commo...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.