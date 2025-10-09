Skin cancer claims up 25% for Vitality over five years

Second most common type of cancer claim

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, VitalityHealth, has released insights for cancer claims it received in 2024, revealing that rates for skin cancer claims have increased by nearly 25% between 2019-2024.

At the same time, claims rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer have declined by 9% and 7%, respectively, during this period. Skin cancer (24.8%) marked the second most common type of cancer claim for Vitality, followed by prostate cancer (13.6%), while breast cancer (25.5%) took the top spot. Breaking down its data, Vitality found that the most common cancer claimed for by women was breast cancer, accounting for 47% of women's cancer claims in 2024. This was followed by skin cancer, which accounted for 22% of women's cancer claims last year. For male claimants, the most commo...

