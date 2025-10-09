Skin cancer claims up 25% for Vitality over five years

At the same time, claims rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer have declined by 9% and 7%, respectively, during this period. Skin cancer (24.8%) marked the second most common type of cancer claim for Vitality, followed by prostate cancer (13.6%), while breast cancer (25.5%) took the top spot. Breaking down its data, Vitality found that the most common cancer claimed for by women was breast cancer, accounting for 47% of women's cancer claims in 2024. This was followed by skin cancer, which accounted for 22% of women's cancer claims last year. For male claimants, the most commo...