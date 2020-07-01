GP
LV= launches 'Doctor Services' for protection customers
LV= is adding Doctor Services to all personal protection products for new customers at no added cost, in partnership with Square Health.
ABI publishes principles on GP medical requests
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has today published guidelines on electronic paperless requests for medical information from GPs that insurers need when providing protection insurance.
L&G partners with virtual GP service
Legal & General has partnered with healthcare service, Doctor Care Anywhere, to provide virtual access to GPs for existing group income protection (GIP) customers.
Scottish Widows introduces electronic GP reports
Scottish Widows has introduced electronic General Practitioner (GP) reports into its protection policy underwriting process to make it simpler and quicker to obtain customers' medical information from their GP practice.
AXA PPP extends virtual GP to SME and individual clients
Intermediaries can now offer AXA PPP healthcare's virtual private GP service [email protected] to SME and individual clients.
Punter Southall Health & Protection launches GP Surgery App
Punter Southall Health & Protection has launched a 24/7 GP facility for employers in a bid to tackle the growing issue of access to GP services.
SARs Vs GPRs? What matters is the customer
Liss System's Guy Williams says the customer matters most in the debate over GP reports.
AXA PPP healthcare rolls out video GP service
AXA PPP healthcare has rolled out a video GP service for large corporates, called [email protected], provided by Doctor Care anywhere.
ICO: Insurer SAR use 'an abuse' of Data Protection rights
The Information Commissioner (ICO) has clarified its position and warned insurers that using rights in the Data Protection Act (DPA) to access patients' entire medical record is ‘inappropriate and an abuse of that right'.
UPDATED: Insurer medical record requests break data protection laws
GPs providing full patient medical records at the request of insurance firms risk breaking data protection laws, an investigation by the ICO (Information Commissioner Office) has warned.
Amount of common cancers in under 45s found
The four most common cancers, breast, prostate, colorectal and lung, are affecting 80,000 people diagnosed before they turn 45, research has revealed.
Bupa reveals plans for a Canary Wharf 'Superclinic'
Bupa has revealed plans for a £2.9m ‘Superclinic' at Canary Wharf's Crossrail Place development to act as a ‘one stop shop' for people to manage their healthcare.
Analysis: The Conservative manifesto on health and welfare
In the second part of a series on the major political parties' manifestos, Richard Walsh analyses the Conservative's health and welfare plans - and what this means for insurance.