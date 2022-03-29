Bupa relaunches in-person GP services for businesses

Mental health "high on the boardroom agenda"

clock • 1 min read
Bupa Health Clinics has relaunched its GP service for businesses with group protection policies, comprising face-to-face and remote GP appointments to help support employee health.

As more employees return to the office, Bupa stated it saw a continued need to support employee health and wellbeing now that face-to-face interactions have become more common.

While remote GP services were particularly valuable during the pandemic, with Covid beginning to 'normalise', in person care has gradually returned.

As well as access to GP appointments, the health clinics have introduced further in-person support, such as care through the Menopause Plan.

Alaana Woods, commercial director at Bupa Health Clinics explained that businesses are now in a "unique position" where they can offer primary care services to employees, at an "easy, quick and flexible way, scheduling appointments around everyday commitments, work and other responsibilities."

Further emphasising the importance of employee access to care, Woods said that due to mental health being "high on the boardroom agenda" for most employers, boosted by the pandemic, businesses are now also looking to support physical health in the same way.

"We know that people want to have the option to see a GP face-to-face and those coming into our clinics are presenting with multiple conditions or more serious ones which need to be diagnosed and treated in person," she added.

Woods stated that over the last year, the provider saw a 35% increase in appointments booked for primary care needs.

"Whether a niggle or something more serious, employees can now get unlimited access to GP appointments to support their health and wellbeing," she concluded.

