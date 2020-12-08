CIExpert: Aviva launches DigiCare+ for individual protection

Alan Lakey reviews the benefits available through Aviva’s new suite of additional services

Until this week Aviva has been using a range of added benefits services courtesy of Teladoc. From today (8 December), Aviva has partnered with Square Health for a range of upgraded health benefits, although Global Treatment, courtesy of Best Doctors and Further, will remain as a £3.00 pm option. The range of benefits is available via a smartphone app provided by Square Health where medical profile details are input enabling a swift overview for the various health professionals. Once registered...