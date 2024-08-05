Patients struggling to access NHS GPs

14.2m patients waiting “too long”

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The NHS England GP Patient Survey 2024 showed that 14.2 million patients felt they were waiting “too long” for a GP appointment.

This number represents 34% of NHS England patients, the survey also showed that 10% of patients claimed their "needs were not met at all" at their last GP appointment. Many patients also had difficulties accessing GPs, 38% of patients found it "difficult" or "fairly difficult" to reach their GP over the phone. Digital options also presented difficulties for patients, the NHS App (39%) and the GP's website (37%) were challenging for patients to access make appointments. Emily Jones, client consulting director, Broadstone, commented: "Despite GP care being a critical first line of defen...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Time to focus on misrepresentation

Iress completes sale of UK mortgage business

More on Group PMI

Patients struggling to access NHS GPs
Group PMI

Patients struggling to access NHS GPs

14.2m patients waiting “too long”

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 August 2024 • 1 min read
Health concerns of employees and employers
Group PMI

Health concerns of employees and employers

Mental, physical, financial and social

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 July 2024 • 1 min read
6.2m patients unable to see NHS dentist
Group PMI

6.2m patients unable to see NHS dentist

Statistics from last two years

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 July 2024 • 1 min read