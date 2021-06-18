Bupa unveils guided care for referred customers
Service aimed at giving faster access to insurer’s network of specialists
Bupa UK Insurance is launching a Guided Care service to give customers faster access to its network of specialists.
Available as a product option through intermediaries, this service will connect customers to the insurer's Open Referral network.
Once a customer has an open referral from their GP detailing what type of specialist they need to see, Bupa will offer them a choice of up to three specialists.
All offered consultants will meet predetermined cost and quality criteria. This new service has been developed in response to the pandemic, during which customers have required faster access to diagnosis and critical treatments.
"We know how important it is to take care of both our physical and mental health, and that people want to remain in control of their healthcare choices and have the reassurance of fast access to affordable care," said Iain McMillan, director of intermediary at Bupa UK Insurance.
"With the help of intermediaries, we've developed Guided Care which gives their clients access to the healthcare they want at an affordable price, while maintaining the quality of care that they'd expect from Bupa."
Every month, over 8,500 customers use Bupa's Open Referral service which includes 18,000 consultants.
