Green Party launch manifesto

The party's co-leaders, Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, launched the manifesto in East Sussex, focussing on "real hope" and "real change". The pair pledged to support the NHS, committing over £50 billion to re-vitalise the health service, should the party be elected. This spending pledge if based on the party's aims of: A year-on-year reduction in waiting lists. Guaranteed access to an NHS dentist. Guaranteed rapid access to a GP and same day access in case of urgent need. An immediate boost to the pay of NHS staff, including the restoration of junior doctors' pay, to help wit...