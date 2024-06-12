Green Party launch manifesto

The Green Party has today (14 June 2024) launched its manifesto in the lead up to the UK general election on 4 July 2024.
The party's co-leaders, Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, launched the manifesto in East Sussex, focussing on "real hope" and "real change". The pair pledged to support the NHS, committing over £50 billion to re-vitalise the health service, should the party be elected. This spending pledge if based on the party's aims of: A year-on-year reduction in waiting lists. Guaranteed access to an NHS dentist. Guaranteed rapid access to a GP and same day access in case of urgent need. An immediate boost to the pay of NHS staff, including the restoration of junior doctors' pay, to help wit...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.