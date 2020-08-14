Half of managers believe employees risk burnout

Report from Robert Walters shows how Covid-19 is impacting employee wellbeing

As many as 47% of managers said they believe their employees may be at risk of burnout, as a result of changing work patterns and shifting behaviours due to Covid-19, a new report has revealed.

Over a third (36%) of UK employees stated their mental health and wellbeing has suffered during the pandemic, while those working remotely recorded a 35% increase in productivity. However 87% of them said they felt under pressure to be more productive while working from home.

Occupational burnout

In light of the findings published in a report from Robert Walters titled Burning the Candle: Strategies to Combat Workplace Burnout, the recruitment firm has reminded employers that the term ‘occupational burnout' was classed as an official diagnosis by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last year.

According to WHO; burnout is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and reduced professional efficacy.

Employer role

Sam Walters, director of professional services at Robert Walters said: "There is no denying that mental health and wellbeing has been on the agenda for most employers - even pre-Covid.

"Increasingly we were seeing offices be re-designed ergonomically, work health insurances enhanced to provide mental health support, and training provided to managers to help understand and deal with employees suffering from poor mental health.

"Many of these policies were geared around personal mental health issues - such as depression and anxiety - which have an impact or were exasperated by work.

"Burnout is an entirely different and recently recognised condition which, unlike other mental health issues, can be directly linked to work. As a result, employers have a crucial and central role to play in order to ensure their staff do not reach the point of burnout."

Workplace wellbeing

Whilst two thirds of professionals (61%) believe that workplace wellbeing policies are important, just a third of companies offer what is required by law, according to the report.

It also found that 55% of employees are less likely to burnout if they believe their performance metrics are within their control. According to Robert Walters researched, these metrics can be classed as workload expectations, autonomy and control, recognition, company culture, equal opportunities/fairness and purpose.

Sam Walters said: "More and more, we see candidates wanting to work for companies that have similar values and will give purpose to their careers. Having an authentic purpose is a must-have for any business looking to attract top talent, and this message needs to be communicated clearly with jobseekers and employees alike."