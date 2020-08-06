Bupa and Generali team up for GIP partnership

Back-to-work support with a specific focus on risk assessment, testing and Covid-19 support mechanisms

A range of Bupa's employer-funded wellbeing services will be made accessible to Generali Employee Benefit UK's group income protection (GIP) clients where a specific need is identified, part funded by Generali.

The initiative aims to give employers access to the back-to-work support they need with a specific focus on risk assessment, testing and support mechanisms to combat an individual's Covid-19 risk factors.

The commercial partnership has been set up as a result of Generali's Wellbeing Investment Matching (WIM) initiative, which sees the provider partnering with wellbeing partners to help support clients with aspects such as facilitated mental health awareness training to financial education.

The range of Bupa services, which has been selected to complement the early intervention and rehabilitation services already included as standard as part of Generali GIP, includes Covid-19 Support Services - from return to work online risk assessments to antigen testing and a range of temperature-checking solutions.

Also included is SmartDNA - one swab provides employees with a personalised health and wellbeing plan including a diet plan with recipes and lifestyle coaching calls using behavioural change techniques, to support their physical and mental health.

Alongside this are health assessments, onsite health checks, occupational health services, remote physiotherapy service and a virtual GP service.

For joint clients, the commercial partnership will allow wellbeing services from Bupa's private medical insurance (PMI) programme to be extended to Generali's GIP insureds, where only a proportion are covered by PMI.

Through Generali Employee Benefits' multinational pooling, its global underwriting programme (GUP) and captive clients, the insurer said that the partnership also affords the potential for "joined-up thinking" - on a local UK level - with regards to health, wellbeing and risk data collection and analysis.

‘Proud day'

Simon Thomas, director, Generali Employee Benefits UK, said: "This is a proud day for Generali Employee Benefits UK. We're absolutely delighted to be a commercial partner with Bupa. Everything Generali Employee Benefits UK does is underpinned by principles of commercial partnership working and sustainability. And today's announcement helps demonstrate loud and clear that we are walking the talk.

"The need for strong employee health and wellbeing support has arguably never been greater. While remote working due to the pandemic was considered a temporary arrangement, for many it could become permanent and, with it, comes the potential for increased long-term risks including anxiety and depression, fatigue, burnout and chronic musculoskeletal issues. For those returning to workplaces, there's also a multitude of health and safety risks to consider. In this new normal - and beyond - employers need the industry to take a more integrated health, wealth and risk approach."

Alaana Woods, commercial director, Bupa Health Clinics, added: "We're delighted to be partnering with Generali to offer a range of services to support employers to safely return their staff to the workplace. We know that a lot of people are feeling anxious or overwhelmed about returning to work and we want to do all we can to help businesses create an environment where their employees feel safe, now and into the future."