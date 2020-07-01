group income protection
'One in five' UK businesses lack expertise to manage absence
According to Zurich research
L&G launches digital broker platform for group policies
'Greater efficiency' online for group income protection and group life assurance
Paul Avis: The equality challenge
How can advisers help support people with disabilities in the workplace?
Zurich pays 91% of group income protection claims in 2017
Rehabilitation helped 40% of those who returned to work
60% of stroke victims fall within working age bracket of 40 to 59
A quarter of strokes in the UK happen to people of working age or younger
Unum publishes annual claims statement
Unum has published its third annual claims statement with information on every new group income protection (GIP) claim it paid in the last year.
Group income protection effectiveness debated in parliament
MPs discussed the effectiveness of group income protection during a debate in parliament this week focussing on 'Long-term Health Problems and Work Outcomes'
Swiss Re: Group Watch investigates industry 'folklore' that SMEs do not have group IP
For the first time this year, Swiss Re's annual Group Watch report has published the split of group income protection schemes based on membership numbers to measure SME engagement.