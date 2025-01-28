Online group protection applications rise for L&G

The provider recorded a 92% growth in application volumes for 2024, compared to 2023, while renewals increased by 99% and overall quote volumes increased by 55%. L&G's new business for group income protection (GIP) increased by 85% on ONIX and there was a 30% increase in group life assurance benefit new business annual premium equivalent (APE). Additionally, a 30% increase in intermediary usage was recorded on the platform, as was a 40% yearly rise in quote opportunities. L&G said that the success can be largely attributed to enhancements made to ONIX over one year ago, including d...