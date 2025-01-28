Online group protection applications rise for L&G

Legal and General Group Protection (L&G) has reported a “record-breaking” performance on its quote, buy and renew platform, ONIX, for 2024.
The provider recorded a 92% growth in application volumes for 2024, compared to 2023, while renewals increased by 99% and overall quote volumes increased by 55%. L&G's new business for group income protection (GIP) increased by 85% on ONIX and there was a 30% increase in group life assurance benefit new business annual premium equivalent (APE). Additionally, a 30% increase in intermediary usage was recorded on the platform, as was a 40% yearly rise in quote opportunities. L&G said that the success can be largely attributed to enhancements made to ONIX over one year ago, including d...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.