Cancer main cause of claim for group risk

The industry body for group risk, GRiD, revealed data which showed cancer was the leading cause for claim among group risk products in 2024.
Of claims, group critical illness saw 68% due to cancer in 2024, followed by group life assurance (39%) and group income protection (27%). The update followed on from data released by GRiD, which showed that the group industry paid out £2.59 billion in claims in 2024. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "Group risk benefits provide an abundance of cancer support for employees which can include access to oncologists, healthcare professionals such as psychologists and physiotherapists, and other specialist support such as vocational rehabilitation. "Ongoing support is cruci...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.