Cancer main cause of claim for group risk

Cameron Roberts
The industry body for group risk, GRiD, revealed data which showed cancer was the leading cause for claim among group risk products in 2024.

Of claims, group critical illness saw 68% due to cancer in 2024, followed by group life assurance (39%) and group income protection (27%). The update followed on from data released by GRiD, which showed that the group industry paid out £2.59 billion in claims in 2024. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD said: "Group risk benefits provide an abundance of cancer support for employees which can include access to oncologists, healthcare professionals such as psychologists and physiotherapists, and other specialist support such as vocational rehabilitation. "Ongoing support is cruci...

