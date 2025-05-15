Anxiety and depression rates increase 75% for UK workers

Rates of anxiety and depression among UK employees has increased by 75%, with burnout affecting 15% of workers, Vitality has found.
According to the provider's report - 10 years of Britain's Healthiest Workplace: The changing face of the UK at work - depression, anxiety and burnout have consistently been on the rise for the past 10 years. Employees impacted by burnout have lost 119% more productive time than those not experiencing it. Specifically, younger adults were 15% more likely to experience burnout than their older counterparts. Vitality said this suggests that younger employees have been "slipping through the gaps" when it comes to managing stress and receiving appropriate support. Arun Thiyagarajan, ch...
