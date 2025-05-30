Unum UK paid out £41.1m in dental claims in 2024

Around 75% of dental claims were for private treatments, with examinations, hygienist appointments and fillings representing the most common. This represents an increase from 59% of claims for private services five years ago. Unum said the growth in dental claims reflect a broader shift in the UK, where access to NHS dental services continue to decline and prompt more individuals to access private care. The NHS waiting list has increased for the first time since August 2024, with the list standing at 7.42 million in March 2025. The waiting list in March is up from 7.4m in February ...