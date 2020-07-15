Neilson FS strengthens partnership team

Charlotte O’Brien, previously Cignpost Life, and ActiveQuote’s James Howell join D2C life provider

Neilson Financial Services (NFS) has added to new names to its partnership team.

Last month, NFS launched direct-to-consumer (D2C) protection comparison service Choozi following the launch of advice arm Neilson Place, formed of Albany Park top talent.

Charlotte O'Brien was previously business development manager at Cignpost Life and joins as partnership business development manager. Shortlisted for the COVER Customer Care Awards 2020 (Young Insurance Person of the Year), she won Protection Review's ‘Young Achiever of the Year' award last year.

James Howell was previously senior product manager at ActiveQuote and joins NFS as partnership account manager.

Both Charlotte and James will report to Pippa Keefe who started earlier this year in the new role of partnerships and strategy director to focus on developing the partnerships channel.

Pippa Keefe said: "I am thrilled to announce these recent additions to my team which is focussed on expanding our distribution within the partnership and advice segments. Charlotte and James bring great energy and enthusiasm to their new roles and I'm confident they will help us secure and nurture important new partnership relationships."

Charlotte O'Brien said: "Having carefully considered my next career move, I'm really excited to be joining the NFS team at such a pivotal time in their development and look forward to helping achieve their ambitious partnership growth plans."

On NFS business development strategy, Pippa added: "I believe that our recently launched protection comparison service Choozi, allied with an unparalleled range of in-house functions such as IT development, digital marketing and omni-channel call centres make NFS highly attractive to new partners. Taken together with exceptional product management and established relationships with leading global insurers, our range of propositions means we are ideally positioned to open-up new distribution channels. The addition of Charlotte and James will help us drive forward our ambitious growth plans in the partnership space."