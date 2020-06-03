Albany Park top talent named as Neilson Place founders

Protection advice firm recently formed by Neilson FS announces leadership team

Following the announcement of senior hires at Neilson Financial Services (NFS) last month, COVER can exclusively reveal the leadership team of its newly formed advice firm, Neilson Place.

Until recently, its founders were managing director, general manager and head of sales at Albany Park, the advice firm owned by Inchora.

Paul Foody, Joseph D'Cunha and Chris Shepherd will lead Neilson Place's team of 23 "protection specialists" based at offices in Surrey once lockdown ends.

Neilson Place co-founder Paul Foody said: "We are pleased to be launching a modern protection advice firm with a real focus on the training and qualifications necessary to give professional, specialist protection advice. In order to achieve this, we fund the relevant CII qualifications for all our advisers, as well as taking them through our internal training academy. As true specialist protection advisers they will be superbly placed to give holistic protection advice, helping customers with a range of complex underwriting and product requirements ranging from impaired life cover to income protection and key man assurance."

Earlier this year, ex-UnderwriteMe head of sales and marketing Pippa Keefe joined ex-Post Office and former BGL Group talent, Sam Thurston and Elton Holmes at NFS. The D2C life provider was formed in 2012 by group CEO Gavin Donnelly, with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands British Seniors and Smart Insurance.

NFS partnerships and strategy director, Pippa Keefe, said: "We are delighted that Neilson Place will be run by three such experienced and well-respected individuals and confident that NFS will be able to tap into high quality, specialist advice to help those consumers who have a range of non-standard protection requirements."

She added: "For us, the rationale of being able to offer whole of market advice perfectly complements our direct channels and partnership proposition."

Keef said that NFS plans to incorporate signposting into its direct customer journeys so that those who attempt to purchase protection products through its direct channels but fall out of the purchase journey, will be directed to the specialist advisers at Neilson Place. "This means they will be able to obtain much-needed advice and cover which may otherwise be denied to them," added Keefe.

Foody concluded: "As a team we have experience working in close partnership with other businesses to deliver holistic advice to those who fall out of an online purchase process, so this is an excellent fit for us. We are really excited about growing our business including working closely with the NFS direct channels to ensure the widest possible access to protection, whatever people's individual needs."