Group IP providers offer Long Covid support pathways

As understanding of Long Covid improves, group IP providers supplement public sector support with personalised care pathways

Over recent weeks, various group income protection (IP) providers have announced that they are adding to or restructuring their existing added value wellbeing services to ensure care pathway support for those suffering from Long Covid.

These moves coincide with the Office for National Statistics' (ONS) latest report that one in 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19 still had symptoms 12 weeks later.

One in five had symptoms for five weeks or more. These symptoms included fatigue (11.5%), a cough (11.4%) or a headache (10.1%). One in 12 had loss of taste (8.2%) or loss of smell (7.9%) and one in 20 people had shortness of breath (4.6%).

The ONS data comes from a set of early experimental results. At the same time, it announced plans for estimating the prevalence of, and risk factors for, Long Covid symptoms and health complications following Covid-19 infection.

The early statistics help to paint a picture of the after-effects of the initial virus on life and work, with some sufferers describing a quality of life destroyed, with the inability to work or eat without difficulty in certain cases.

The ONS survey does suggest though, that people who do not end in hospital are much less likely to be experiencing the most severe side effects.

Hospitalised Covid-19 patients were much more likely to experience major heart problems, stroke, diabetes, liver or kidney disease than those from equivalent age, sex and health backgrounds who avoided being admitted.

The NHS his investing in specialist Long Covid clinics and has developed a website - Your Covid Recovery - to help provide support.

Group protection support

To supplement the public sector work, group protection providers are also playing their part.

Unum

Unum today announced that it will offer tailored support services covering physical, mental and practical help, detailed on its Covid hub. These include: wellbeing checks with a personalised 1-to-1 coaching session; mental health services designed to provide early support so any short-term issues can be addressed early; wellbeing advice through a range of educational podcasts and workshops; [email protected], providing access to various support services, including a remote GP, physiotherapy and medical second opinions; LifeWorks' EAP; and return to work support / absence management with tailored case management support.

Generali UK Employee Benefits

Similarly, Generali UK Employee Benefits recently communicated its Long Covid care pathway to brokers and clients via a new factsheet and step by step guidance for HR and line managers. It details the support available from the provider to both employers and employees at 2-6 weeks and 6-8 weeks of Long Covid.

As well as access to the LifeWorks' EAP, Best Doctors' second medical opinion services (including mental health treatment reviews and expert signposting), eldercare support services and access to specialist rehabilitation programmes via Vitality360, Generali UK offers targeted support, where a specific need is identified, via its Wellbeing Investment Matching initiative.

Here, the provider will help with funding towards services from various partners, including Bupa's Covid-19 support services: from return to work online risk assessment to antigen testing and Smart DNA, a personalised health and wellbeing programme that aims to improve an individual's underlying risk factors with regards to all conditions.

Legal & General

Meanwhile, as reported in COVER last month, Legal & General has launched a new Long Covid intervention package, which is delivered by Vitality360 following HR referral after an absence of four to six weeks. The package includes eight hours of therapy assessment and rehabilitation time.

Clients can get an assessment via telephone or video call, medical advice and signposting over video call. Each employee will receive bespoke treatment tailored to their physical symptoms, with further psychological support provided by Legal & General's cognitive behavioural therapy and employee assistance services.