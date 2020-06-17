Choozi commits to signposting agreement

Firm behind recently launched D2C comparison site signs access to insurance agreement

In January, we reported that 26 protection industry parties had committed to a voluntary cross-sector agreement to ensure people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities are signposted to suitable life insurance options.

Neilson Financial Services (NFS), the firm behind Choozi, a D2C protection-only comparison site, which launched this week, has become the latest company to join the agreement, which in effect directs customers unable to find cover to BIBA's Find Insurance Index.

Johnny Timpson, chair of the Access to Insurance Working Group committee, said: "Both personally and as Cabinet Office Disability and Access Champion for the Insurance Industry I warmly welcome Choozi to UK insurance market and their commitment to inclusion and ensuring that competition works for all consumers, especially by becoming signatories to the voluntary Access To Insurance Signposting Agreement, for people with disabilities and health conditions."

Choozi launched with an initial panel of six insurers - Aegon, Canada Life, HSBC Life, LV=, Royal London and Scottish Widows - and it is built on UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform technology.

Offering D2C critical illness (CI) and underwritten life insurance products, it plans to add more insurers and guaranteed whole of life products for over 50s over the next month.