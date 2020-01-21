Protection industry unites for signposting agreement

'Agreement on access to protection for people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities'

A total of 26 industry parties have signed an agreement to help make protection insurance more widely available.

Launched at the Houses of Parliament today (21 January), as part of the British Insurance Broker Association's (BIBA) 2020 Access manifesto, the development of the system for signposting to protection specialists has been led by Johnny Timpson's Access To Insurance Working Group.

The agreement, which is voluntary, has been signed by both regulated providers of insurance and supporting bodies, some of whom are involved with the distribution of life insurance, income protection and critical illness cover products.

The associated providers have pledged to signpost customers that they cannot help because of their medical condition or due to disability towards a firm that can help source them more difficult-to-find cover.

Graeme Trudgill, BIBA executive director, said: "BIBA is ideally positioned to help those with medical conditions find their way to a specialist provider to help them access the cover they need, and we committed in our manifesto to launch a signposting agreement."

Trudgill added it is the culmination of a year of discussion and collaboration across different stakeholders.

'Right thing to do'

Johnny Timpson, insurance disability champion, said: "This is absolutely the right thing to do and will not only make a positive impact on many lives but will raise levels of trust in the insurance sector. Now the work has started to educate those in the sector and its customers on the existence of the agreement and to get as many firms as possible on-board."

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services and chair of the Protection Distributors Group, added: "Specialised firms have the experience and expertise as well as the appetite to find solutions for those people who, because of a medical condition or disability can find obtaining suitable protection insurance a challenge. The launch of this agreement is great for customers and the insurance industry alike."

Access to insurance

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, also said she supported the agreement's aim of improving access to insurance. "Seeking to improve access to protection products, especially for people with disabilities and long term illnesses, is not just a social good but ethical and professional behaviour," she said.

"At the CII, equality, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of our work to modernise perceptions of insurance and drive confidence in the power of professional standards. We believe this work by BIBA accurately reflects the shared belief of these goals across the profession."

The announced follows the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposals to introduce a new ‘signposting rule' for travel insurance last summer.