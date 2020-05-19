Neilson FS builds senior team and forms advice business

Pippa Keefe joins ex-Post Office and former BGL Group talent at D2C life provider

The ex-UnderwriteMe head of sales and marketing has been appointed partnerships and strategy director of Neilson Financial Services (NFS).

Earlier this year, Sam Thurston, formerly of the Post Office, joined the firm as commercial director to manage relationships with insurance and reinsurance partners. Elton Holmes took on the role of senior partnerships manager after joining from BGL Group in March.

NFS was formed in 2012 by Gavin Donnelly, group CEO, with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands British Seniors and Smart Insurance. He said: "We are now thrilled to announce these recent additions to our senior team to support our expanding distribution within the partnership and advice segments. Pippa, Sam and Elton bring with them a wealth of experience of the UK protection market and I am confident their appointment will help drive forward our exciting growth plans."

As part of this expansion, NFS has formed a new, whole of market, advised protection business called Neilson Place, which launched on Monday 18 May.

"Everything we do is underpinned by our effort to provide consumers with access to protection products however they want to buy, and then provide them with excellent customer service," said Donnelly. "As well as having built in-house, online customer journeys complemented by our guided contact centres, the launch of Neilson Place widens our proposition to include a team of expert, whole-of-market advisers. This step recognises that everyone has different product and buying needs and means that consumers can now access vital protection in a way which suits them best including through high-quality advice. I am truly excited by this continued expansion of our market leading proposition."

More on Neilson Place and its background to follow.