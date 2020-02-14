Pippa Keefe to leave UnderwriteMe

Nilesh Patel from Pacific Life Re will become head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe

Alongside the announcement that Martin Werth is stepping down as CEO at the end of March, UnderwriteMe has also confirmed that Pippa Keefe has made the decision to seek a new challenge also at the end of the month.

Keefe joined the firm in 2018 as head of sales and marketing. She recently witnessed the Protection Platform reach a benchmark of more than 1,000 underwritten sales a day.

She will be replaced by Nilesh Patel, who is currently head of underwriting and claims development at Pacific Life Re.

Keefe said: "I am proud of what the business has achieved during my time at UnderwriteMe. I leave behind some very talented people who I know will flourish."

In the UK, the Protection Platform provides intermediaries with a one-stop process that allows them to compare and ‘buy now' multiple insurer underwritten terms and benefits.

In 2019, the Protection Platform doubled its sales and has just completed a record January, the firm said.

Meanwhile, Pacific Life Re's James Tait is lined up to replace Martin Werth as CEO at the end of March. Full story here.