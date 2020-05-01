COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum: Programme announced!

Conference focusing on claims and underwriting postponed to a later date due to coronavirus pandemic

Despite our best efforts to deliver our Claims & Underwriting Conference we have taken the decision to postpone this event and plan for a safe and successful event on 2 October 2020.

The current global situation unfolding around COVID-19 presents too much risk and our first priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of our delegates, sponsors and staff along with the quality of the event and we hope that you will support us in this decision and continue to join us on the new date.

If you are already registered, we will automatically move your booking to 2 October 2020 and we will communicate further updates in due course. If you would like to join us on the 2 October 2020, please register as normal and we will process your registration. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you at the event.

Carrying the slogan ‘Connecting the Dots', the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum will build on the conversations started at the COVER Claims Convention last year, which explored the theme of transparency and trust.

As the protection and health insurance sector pushes to increase access to insurance through more inclusive underwriting philosophies, innovation and personalisation has increasingly come to the fore. In the modern world, where customers share personal information online and advertisers straddle a line to stay GDPR compliant, never before has it been so crucial for life and health insurers to manage data ethically and responsibly, while underwriting appropriately and treating customers fairly. Meanwhile, emerging digital trends and the evolution of medicine sit poised to revolutionise the way we price life insurance policies in the future and how we gather, track and deal with health information on behalf of policyholders.

As a gateway to consumers, the adviser community remains as crucial as ever to the underwriting process too. Asking the right questions can allow intermediaries to more effectively know their client and as a result meet their needs, by sourcing the most appropriate cover, which can in turn help increase the likelihood of a positive outcome - and, in an ideal world, help prevent the need for a sickness-related claim at all.

Join us at the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum to explore how the protection and health sector can continue to enhance industry practices to improve the customer experience, as insurers increasingly expand the care and support services available to policyholders before, during and after a claim. What is the future of life and health insurance? In a nutshell, it's prevention, personalisation and innovation.

