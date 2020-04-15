PDG 'fully support' #NoVAD initiative

It is important to remember that the coronavirus pandemic is not going to last forever

COVER and other industry members - using #NoVAD and related content - will be looking forward to an occasion in the future when we will be celebrating ‘No More Virus Anymore Day', much like our forefathers did at the end of the Second World War on VE Day.

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has already pledged its support for the initiative.

On behalf of the PDG, Futureproof director David Mead said: "What a brilliant idea! During these challenging times it's really important to try a shine a spotlight on the positives. What better way could this be achieved than having NoVAD to focus our attentions on? Has there ever better reason than this to celebrate? The PDG are fully supportive of this excellent initiative."

NoVAD is our industry's opportunity to reinforce that our industry is in fact a community of its own. We're not alone in this and many of us face the same challenges and by sharing our personal stories we can help offer a lifeboat to those who may be struggling while grinding away daily during lockdown and beyond.

Another key issue we'd like to shine a light on is how intermediairies, many of them working alone at home without the backing of a large firm, are reaching out and surviving during this time.

Send your home-made videos, brainwaves and inspirational thoughts to [email protected] and share them on social media using #NoVAD as we stand firm and fight the coronavirus as an industry together.