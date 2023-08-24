The August 2023 episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from the protection space.
In this month's episode: COVER editor, John Brazier, speaks with managing director of Business Protected, Nathaniel Lee, about the state of business protection in the context of the Consumer Duty and cost of living crisis. John also reviews the findings of recent research carried out by COVER among protection intermediaries about current levels of service from insurance providers. And COVER Reporter, Jaskeet Briah, talks to Tabei managing director, Katie Crook-Davies, about the recent launch of its new actuarial modelling solution, t+1.
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.