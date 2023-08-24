In this month's episode: COVER editor, John Brazier, speaks with managing director of Business Protected, Nathaniel Lee, about the state of business protection in the context of the Consumer Duty and cost of living crisis. John also reviews the findings of recent research carried out by COVER among protection intermediaries about current levels of service from insurance providers. And COVER Reporter, Jaskeet Briah, talks to Tabei managing director, Katie Crook-Davies, about the recent launch of its new actuarial modelling solution, t+1.